‘Black Panther’ şi ‘Stranger Things’ au fost producţiile preferate la gala de anul acesta a MTV Movie and TV Awards, care a avut loc luni, la Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, obţinând câte patru trofee fiecare, informează contactmusic.com.

Filmul Marvel – regizat de Ryan Coogler – s-a impus la patru din cele 14 categorii la care a fost nominalizat. ‘Black Panther’, care a avut încasări de peste 1,3 miliarde de dolari la nivel mondial, a câştigat la categoriile ‘Cel mai bun film’, ‘Cel mai bun personaj negativ’, ‘Cea mai bună performanţă’ şi ‘Cel mai bun erou’.

‘Stranger Things’ a fost desemnat ‘Cel mai bun serial’, iar Millie Bobby Brown, în vârstă de 14 ani, a câştigat trofeul pentru ‘Cea mai bună performanţă TV’ pentru rolul său Eleven.

Actriţa Gal Gadot din ‘Wonder Woman’ a câştigat premiul pentru ‘Cea mai bună luptă’, iar ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ s-a impus la categoria ‘Cel mai bun reality-show’.

Lista completă a câştigătorilor:

Best Movie – ‘Black Panther’
Best Show – ‘Stranger Things’
Best Performance in a Movie – Chadwick Boseman – ‘Black Panther’
Best Performance in a Show – Millie Bobby Brown – ‘Stranger Things’
Best Hero – Chadwick Boseman – ‘Black Panther’
Best Villain – Michael B. Jordan – ‘Black Panther’
Most Frightened Performance – Noah Schnapp – ‘Stranger Things’
Best On-screen Team – The cast of ‘IT’
Best Fight – Gal Gadot Vs. German Soldiers – ‘Wonder Woman’
Best Music Documentary – ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’
Best Reality Series/Franchise – ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
Best Musical Moment – Every Breath You Take – ‘Stranger Things’

