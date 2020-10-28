Mega-hit-ul celor de la Queen, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, a fost desemnat cel mai bun cântec din toate timpurile, informează contactmusic.com.

Un sondaj la care au participat 2000 de britanici arată că 43% dintre respondenți au votat ca fiind cântecul preferat ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Acesta este urmat îndeaproape de un alt hit Queen – ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’.

În ciuda popularității piesei, Queen a descris ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ drept „un albatros”. Toboșarul Roger Taylor a mărturisit că trupa este sătulă să tot audă peste tot celebrul cântec. De asemenea, celebrii muzicieni cred că melodia le pune în umbră restul pieselor. Cu toate acestea, ei sunt conștienți că ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ le-a dus succesul la un al nivel. „Sunt sătul să o tot aud. Când videoclipul a apărut la televizor, mi-am spus: ‘Oh, Doamne, nu îi face pe cei ce îl privesc să treacă prin asta până la capăt’. Cu toții l-au văzut. Cu siguranță l-am văzut și eu de mii de ori. E caq un fel de wallpaper. Dar noi am făcut și alte piese. Aceasta este un albatros. Dar e un cântec bun. Ne-a dus la un alt nivel.”, a spus Roger Taylor în 2015, potrivit sursei citate.

‘Hey Jude’ a celor de la The Beatles, ‘Imagine’ a lui John Lennon și ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ a trupei Bon Jovi, au completat top 5.

Topul britanic al celor mai bune 25 de melodii din toate timpurile:

1. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – Queen (43%)

2. ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – Queen (37%)

3. ‘Hey Jude’ – The Beatles (31%)

4. ‘Imagine’ – John Lennon (30%)

5. ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ – Bon Jovi (28%)

6. ‘The Sound Of Silence’ – Simon & Garfunkel (27%)

7. ‘What a Wonderful World’ – Louis Armstrong (25%)

8. ‘Mr Blue Sky’ – ELO (25%)

9. ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay’ – Otis Redding (24%)

10. ‘Good Vibrations’ – The Beach Boys (24%)

11. ‘I Will Always Love You’ – Whitney Houston (24%)

12. ‘Heard it Through the Grapevine’ – Marvin Gaye (23%)

13. ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ – Tina Turner (23%)

14. ‘Back to Black’ – Amy Winehouse (22%)

15. ‘No Woman, No Cry’ – Bob Marley (22%)

16. ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For You) ‘- Bryan Adams (22%)

17. ‘Waterloo Sunset’ – The Kinks (22%)

18. ‘Ring of Fire’ – Johnny Cash (22%)

19. ‘Mr Brightside’ – The Killers (21%)

20. ‘Careless Whisper’ – George Michael (21%)

21. ‘Rolling in the Deep’ – Adele (21%)

22. ‘Beat It’ – Michael Jackson (20%)

23. ‘Let’s Dance’ – David Bowie (20%)

24. ‘God Only Knows’ – The Beach Boys (19%)

25. ‘Stairway to Heaven’ – Led Zeppelin (19%)