Bruno Mars a fost marele câştigător al galei Grammy de anul acesta, a 60-a de până acum, informează contactmusic.com. Faimosul muzician s-a impus la nu mai puţin de şapte categorii, toate la care a fost nominalizat, printre care şi cele mai importante – ‘Album of The Year’, ‘Record of The Year’, ‘Song of The Year’, ‘Best R&B Album’.

Rapperul Kendrick Lamar, cu şapte nominalizări şi el, a fost recompensat cu cinci premii Grammy, în urma voturilor celor peste 13.000 de profesionişti din Recording Academy – academia care organizează gala Grammy.

Anul acesta, în mod excepţional, gala Grammy a avut loc la Madison Square Garden din New York, pentru prima dată din 2003. Anul viitor, gala va avea loc la Los Angeles.

Lista principalor câştigători Grammy 2018:

Album of the Year: ’24k Magic’ – Bruno Mars

Record of the Year: ’24k Magic’ – Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: ‘That’s What I Like’ – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance: ‘Shape of You’ – Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: ‘Feel It Still’ – Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: ‘Tony Bennett Celebrates 90’ – Various Artists; Dae Bennett, producer

Best Pop Vocal Album: ‘÷’ – Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording: ‘Tonite’ – LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance/Electronic Album: ‘3-D The Catalogue’ – Kraftwerk

Best Rock Song: ‘Run’ – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: ‘A Deeper Understanding’ – The War on Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album: ‘Sleep Well Beast’ – The National

Best R&B Performance: ‘That’s What I Like’ – Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance: ‘Redbone’ – Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song: ‘That’s What I Like’ – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album: ‘Starboy’ – The Weeknd

Best R&B Album: ’24K Magic’ – Bruno Mars

Best Rap Performance: ‘HUMBLE.’ – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance: ‘LOYALTY.’ – Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song: ‘HUMBLE.’ – Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album: ‘DAMN.’ – Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance: ‘Either Way’ – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: ‘Better Man’ – Little Big Town

Best Country Song: ‘Broken Halos’ – Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album: ‘From a Room: Volume 1’ – Chris Stapleton

Best Music Video: ‘HUMBLE.’ – Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Film: ‘The Defiant Ones’ – Various Artists