Lungmetrajul ‘Avengers: Endgame’, marele câștigător al MTV Movie and TV Awards
‘Avengers: Endgame’ a fost marele câștigător al ediției de anul acesta al MTV Movie and TV Awards, care a avut loc în Santa Monica, luni seară, reușind să se impună la categoriile ‘Best Movie’, ‘Best Villain’ și ‘Best Hero’, informează contactmusic.com.
Serialul ‘Game of Thrones’, care s-a încheiat pe 19 mai, a fost desemnat ‘Best Show’, cel mai bun show de televiziune.
Trofeul ‘Best Comedic Performance’ l-a primit Dan Levy, pentru ‘Schitt’s Creek’, iar Elisabeth Moss a fost premiată pentru cea mai bună interpretare într-un serial, pentru ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.
Lady Gaga a fost câştigătoarea categoriei ‘Best Performance in a Movie’, pentru rolul din ‘A Star is Born’, Sandra Bullock a fost premiată pentru ‘cea mai înspăimântătoare interpretare’, pentru rolul din ‘Bird Box’, iar Nick Cannon (‘Wild ‘n Out’) a fost ales cea mai bună gazdă TV.
Jada Pinkett Smitha fost recompensată cu ‘Trailblazer Award’.
Anul acesta, ceremonia de decernare a premiilor MTV Movie & TV Awards a fost găzduită de actorul Zachary Levi.
Lista completă a câștigătorilor – MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019:
- Best Movie – ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- Best Comedic Performance – Dan Levy (David Rose) – ‘Schitt’s Creek’
- Breakthrough Performance – Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
- Best Performance in a Show – Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- Best Documentary – ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
- Best Hero – Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- Best Kiss – Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
- Best Performance in a Movie – Lady Gaga (Ally) – ‘A Star is Born’
- Best Fight – ‘Captain Marvel’ – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
- Best Host – Nick Cannon – ‘Wild ‘n Out’
- Most Frightened Performance – Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – ‘Bird Box’
- Reality Royalty – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
- Most Meme-able Moment – ‘The Bachelor’ – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
- Best Show – ‘Game of Thrones’
- Best Villain – Josh Brolin (Thanos) – ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- Best Real-Life Hero – Ruth Bader Ginsburg – ‘RBG’
- Best Musical Moment – ‘A Star Is Born’ – ‘Shallow’
- Generation Award – Dwayne Johnson
- Trailblazer Award – Jada Pinkett Smith