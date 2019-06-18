  • S.C. Doly-Com Distribuție S.R.L. Botoșani angajează persoane cu competențe profesionale în domeniile electric, electronic și automatizări, cu studii medii sau superioare.
  • Salariul brut acordat este între 5128 lei și 6837 lei, funcție de cunostintele și competențele profesionale în domeniu. Se acordă gratuit transport și o masă la cantina societății. CV-urile se pot trimite pe e-mail la adresa office@dolycom.ro. Relații: la tel. 0231 565970, 0753 090117, 0753090142.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ a fost marele câștigător al ediției de anul acesta al MTV Movie and TV Awards, care a avut loc în Santa Monica, luni seară, reușind să se impună la categoriile ‘Best Movie’, ‘Best Villain’ și ‘Best Hero’, informează contactmusic.com.

Serialul ‘Game of Thrones’, care s-a încheiat pe 19 mai, a fost desemnat ‘Best Show’, cel mai bun show de televiziune.

Trofeul ‘Best Comedic Performance’ l-a primit Dan Levy, pentru ‘Schitt’s Creek’, iar Elisabeth Moss a fost premiată pentru cea mai bună interpretare într-un serial, pentru ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

Lady Gaga a fost câştigătoarea categoriei ‘Best Performance in a Movie’, pentru rolul din ‘A Star is Born’, Sandra Bullock a fost premiată pentru ‘cea mai înspăimântătoare interpretare’, pentru rolul din ‘Bird Box’, iar Nick Cannon (‘Wild ‘n Out’) a fost ales cea mai bună gazdă TV.

Jada Pinkett Smitha fost recompensată cu ‘Trailblazer Award’.

Anul acesta, ceremonia de decernare a premiilor MTV Movie & TV Awards a fost găzduită de actorul Zachary Levi.

Lista completă a câștigătorilor – MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019:

  • Best Movie – ‘Avengers: Endgame’
  • Best Comedic Performance – Dan Levy (David Rose) – ‘Schitt’s Creek’
  • Breakthrough Performance – Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
  • Best Performance in a Show – Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
  • Best Documentary – ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
  • Best Hero – Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – ‘Avengers: Endgame’
  • Best Kiss – Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
  • Best Performance in a Movie – Lady Gaga (Ally) – ‘A Star is Born’
  • Best Fight – ‘Captain Marvel’ – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
  • Best Host – Nick Cannon – ‘Wild ‘n Out’
  • Most Frightened Performance – Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – ‘Bird Box’
  • Reality Royalty – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
  • Most Meme-able Moment – ‘The Bachelor’ – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
  • Best Show – ‘Game of Thrones’
  • Best Villain – Josh Brolin (Thanos) – ‘Avengers: Endgame’
  • Best Real-Life Hero – Ruth Bader Ginsburg – ‘RBG’
  • Best Musical Moment – ‘A Star Is Born’ – ‘Shallow’
  • Generation Award – Dwayne Johnson
  • Trailblazer Award – Jada Pinkett Smith
