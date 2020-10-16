Post Malone și Billie Eilish, marii câștigători ai BMA
Billie Eilish a îndemnat oamenii să poarte mască de protecție, pe scena Billboard Music Awards.
Post Malone a fost miercuri seară marele triumfător la Billboard Music Awards 2020, prima gală desfăşurată pe o scenă de la declanşarea pandemiei. Muzicianul a plecat acasă cu nouă premii, obţinând și cel mai important premiu al serii, pentru cel mai bun artist.
„Sincer, sunt impresionat de dragostea care mi se arată.”, a declarat artistul când prezentatoarea evenimentului, Kelly Clarkson, a apărut cu un căruţ în care erau transportate toate trofeele primite de el.
Billie Eilish s-a numărat și ea printre marii câștigători ai galei de decernare a premiilor Billboard Music, care a avut loc miercuri noapte, informează contactmusic.com. Artista s-a impus la categoriile ‘Top Female Artist’, ‘Top New Artist’ și ‘Top Billboard 200 Album’ (pentru discul ‘When we All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’).
A urcat, pentru a-și primi trofeele, pe scena Billboard Music Awards, de la Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles – într-o sală fără audiență – cu o mască de protecție pe față, și a spus, potrivit sursei citate: „Este nebunesc. Îți mulțumesc fin suflet, Billboard. Mulțumesc tuturor femeilor care au venit înaintea mea și mi-au pavat drumul. Vă iubesc. Vă rog să votați, vă rog să purtați mască, vă rog să vă spălați pe mâini. Aveți grijă de voi. Rămâneți în siguranță.”
Legendarul Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles a fost adaptat pentru această gală live, cu recitaluri şi invitaţi, dar fără public.
Lista completă a câștigătorilor Billboard Music Awards 2020:
Artist Awards
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted): Harry Styles
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Top Touring Artist: P!nk
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Album Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’
Top Soundtrack: ‘Frozen II’
Top R&B Album: Khalid ‘Free Spirit’
Top Rap Album: Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
Top Country Album: Luke Combs ‘What You See Is What You Get’
Top Rock Album: Tool ‘Fear Inoculum’
Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny ‘Oasis’
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello ‘Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set’
Top Christian Album: Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’
Song Awards
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’
Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers ‘Sucker’
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’
Top R&B Song: Khalid ‘Talk’
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’
Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber ‘10,000 Hours’
Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’
Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow ‘Con Calma’
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’
Top Christian Song: For King & Country ‘God Only Knows’
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ‘Follow God’