Billie Eilish a îndemnat oamenii să poarte mască de protecție, pe scena Billboard Music Awards.

Post Malone a fost miercuri seară marele triumfător la Billboard Music Awards 2020, prima gală desfăşurată pe o scenă de la declanşarea pandemiei. Muzicianul a plecat acasă cu nouă premii, obţinând și cel mai important premiu al serii, pentru cel mai bun artist.

„Sincer, sunt impresionat de dragostea care mi se arată.”, a declarat artistul când prezentatoarea evenimentului, Kelly Clarkson, a apărut cu un căruţ în care erau transportate toate trofeele primite de el.

Billie Eilish s-a numărat și ea printre marii câștigători ai galei de decernare a premiilor Billboard Music, care a avut loc miercuri noapte, informează contactmusic.com. Artista s-a impus la categoriile ‘Top Female Artist’, ‘Top New Artist’ și ‘Top Billboard 200 Album’ (pentru discul ‘When we All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’).

A urcat, pentru a-și primi trofeele, pe scena Billboard Music Awards, de la Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles – într-o sală fără audiență – cu o mască de protecție pe față, și a spus, potrivit sursei citate: „Este nebunesc. Îți mulțumesc fin suflet, Billboard. Mulțumesc tuturor femeilor care au venit înaintea mea și mi-au pavat drumul. Vă iubesc. Vă rog să votați, vă rog să purtați mască, vă rog să vă spălați pe mâini. Aveți grijă de voi. Rămâneți în siguranță.”

Legendarul Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles a fost adaptat pentru această gală live, cu recitaluri şi invitaţi, dar fără public.

Lista completă a câștigătorilor Billboard Music Awards 2020:

Artist Awards

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted): Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top Touring Artist: P!nk

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Top Soundtrack: ‘Frozen II’

Top R&B Album: Khalid ‘Free Spirit’

Top Rap Album: Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Top Country Album: Luke Combs ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Top Rock Album: Tool ‘Fear Inoculum’

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny ‘Oasis’

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello ‘Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set’

Top Christian Album: Kanye West ‘Jesus is King’

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers ‘Sucker’

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’

Top R&B Song: Khalid ‘Talk’

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber ‘10,000 Hours’

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow ‘Con Calma’

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee ‘Close To Me’

Top Christian Song: For King & Country ‘God Only Knows’

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ‘Follow God’