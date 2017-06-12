‘The Godfather’, votat cel mai bun film din toate timpurile
‘The Godfather’ a fost votat ‘Cel mai bun film din toate timpurile’, în urma unui sondaj făcut de revista Empire, potrivit contactmusic.com.
Legendarul film din 1972 – cu Al Pacino şi Marlon Brando în rolurile principale – a ieşit pe primul loc în topul alcătuit în urma voturilor exprimate de 5000 de cinefili. Pe locul doi s-a clasat ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, peliculă ce a ocupat prima poziţie în 2014, pe trei ‘The Dark Knight’, iar ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ s-a poziţionat pe trei. ‘Pulp Fiction’ s-a clasat pe 5 în top. Top 10 a fost completat de clasicele ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ‘Jaws’, ‘Star Wars’ şi ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’.
Topul celor mai bune 100 de filme din toate timpurile va fi prezentat în numărul de luna aceasta al revistei Empire, care va apărea pe 15 iunie.