Academia Americană de Film a anunțat nominalizările pentru cea de-a 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar.

Marți, 24 ianuarie, nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2023 au fost anunțate într-o transmisiune live de actorii Riz Ahmed și Allison Williams. „Everything Everywhere All At Once”, o comedie SF regizată de Daniel Kwan și Daniel Scheinert a fost nominalizată la 11 categorii. „Nimic nou pe frontul de vest” are 9 nominalizări, la egalitate cu „The Banshees of Inisherin”, în timp ce „Elvis” are 8 nominalizări.

Cel mai așteptat eveniment din lumea filmului va avea loc pe 12 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California. Cunoscutul actor de comedie şi prezentator de talk-show Jimmy Kimmel va prezenta cea de-a 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar, potrivit contactmusic.com. Este a treia oară când este ales ca gazdă a galei.

Nominalizări Oscar 2023

Cel mai bun film

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick”

„Triangle of Sadness”

„Women Talking“

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Cate Blanchett – „Tár“

Ana de Armas – „Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough – „To Leslie“

Michelle Williams – „The Fabelmans“

Michelle Yeoh – „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Austin Butler – „Elvis“

Colin Farrell – „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brendan Fraser – „The Whale“

Paul Mescal – „Aftersun“

Bill Nighy – „Living“

Cel mai bun regizor

Todd Field („Tár“)

Dan Kwan și Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once“)

Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin“)

Ruben Ostlund („Triangle of Sadness“)

Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans“)

Cea mai bună actriță rol secundar

Angela Bassett – „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

Hong Chau – „The Whale“

Kerry Condon – „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Jamie Lee Curtis – „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Stephanie Hsu – „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cele mai bune costume

„Babylon“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris“

Cel mai bun sunet

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Elvis“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Babylon“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„All Quiet on the Western Fron“

„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“

„Living“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

„Women Talking“

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

„Tár“

„Triangle of Sadness“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

„An Irish Goodbye“

„Ivalu“

„Le Pupille“

„Night Ride“

“The Red Suitcase“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie

„The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse“

„The Flying Sailor“

„Ice Merchants“

„My Year of Dicks“

„An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It“

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson – „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brian Tyree Henry – „Causeway“

Judd Hirsch – „The Fabelmans“

Barry Keoghan – „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Ke Huy Quan – „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun cântec original

„Applause“ din „Tell It like a Woman”

„Hold My Hand“ din „Top Gun: Maverick”

„Lift Me Up“ din „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

„Naatu Naatu“ din „RRR”

„This Is a Life“ din „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar

„All That Breathes“

„All the Beauty and the Bloodshed“

„Fire of Love“

„A House Made of Splinters“

„Navalny“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„The Elephant Whisperers“

„Haulout“

„How Do You Measure a Year? “

„The Martha Mitchell Effect“

„Stranger at the Gate“

Cel mai bun film străin

„All Quiet on the Western Front“ (Germania)

„Argentina, 1985“ (Argentina)

„Close“ (Belgia)

„EO“ (Polonia)

„The Quiet Girl“ (Irlanda)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio“

„Marcel the Shell With Shoes On“

„Puss in Boots: The Last Wish“

„The Sea Beast“

„Turning Red“

Machiaj și coafură

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„The Whale“

Cea mai bună imagine

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths“

„Elvis“

„Empire of Light“

„Tár“

Design de producţie

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„Babylon“

„Elvis“

„The Fabelmans“

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cel mai bun montaj

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Elvis“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„Tár“

„Top Gun: Maverick“

contactmusic.com